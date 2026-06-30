Delhi gives coaching centers 1 month to meet safety rules India Jun 30, 2026

After a deadly fire at a Lucknow coaching center claimed 15 lives, the Delhi government is giving all local coaching centers one month to meet strict safety rules, or risk being shut down.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta says a new law is coming to make sure places where students study are actually safe, covering everything from fire exits to who's allowed to teach.

She's also encouraging students to speak up if they spot anything unsafe: "Whether there are 900 or 1,000 coaching institutes in Delhi does not matter. What matters is the lives, safety and security of the children studying there," she said.