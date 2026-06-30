Delhi gives coaching centers 1 month to meet safety rules
After a deadly fire at a Lucknow coaching center claimed 15 lives, the Delhi government is giving all local coaching centers one month to meet strict safety rules, or risk being shut down.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta says a new law is coming to make sure places where students study are actually safe, covering everything from fire exits to who's allowed to teach.
She's also encouraging students to speak up if they spot anything unsafe: "Whether there are 900 or 1,000 coaching institutes in Delhi does not matter. What matters is the lives, safety and security of the children studying there," she said.
Delhi to inspect 924 coaching centers
Starting July 1, city officials will inspect all 924 coaching centers in Delhi using an 18-point safety checklist: think fire clearances and proper emergency exits.
Already this month, dozens of properties have been sealed for breaking the rules.
Unlicensed or illegal centers operating in residential or commercial buildings could be shut down or even demolished as part of this push to keep students safe and prevent more tragedies.