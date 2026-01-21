Delhi government approves ₹1,471cr MB Road corridor, flyover repairs

What's in store for commuters?

The new elevated corridor will run from Saket G-Block to Pul Prahladpur, featuring a metro line on top and a six-lane road underneath.

Two underpasses are also planned to ease bottlenecks around Saket and the BRT corridor.

No completion date was given; the source does not specify a project timeline.

The project aims to make life easier for folks in Saket, Ambedkar Nagar, Khanpur, and Sangam Vihar.