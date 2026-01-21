Delhi government approves ₹1,471cr MB Road corridor, flyover repairs
Big changes are coming to Delhi's roads—in January 2026, the city approved a massive ₹1,471 crore plan for a new double-decker corridor on MB Road and much-needed flyover repairs.
The goal? Smoother commutes and fewer traffic headaches.
What's in store for commuters?
The new elevated corridor will run from Saket G-Block to Pul Prahladpur, featuring a metro line on top and a six-lane road underneath.
Two underpasses are also planned to ease bottlenecks around Saket and the BRT corridor.
No completion date was given; the source does not specify a project timeline.
The project aims to make life easier for folks in Saket, Ambedkar Nagar, Khanpur, and Sangam Vihar.
Repairs and future upgrades
Zakhira Flyover (famous for monsoon waterlogging) is getting fixed up with a ₹20.18 crore budget; Seelampur Flyover is also set for repairs.
Plus, there's talk of building a new flyover on Janakpuri-Pankha Road to boost connectivity toward Delhi Cantonment.