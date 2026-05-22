Delhi government clears 473.24cr LED overhaul for 96,000 lights
India
Delhi is getting a major streetlight glow-up!
The government just cleared a nearly ₹473.24 crore project to swap out 96,000 street lights in phases for smart LEDs across city roads.
Plus, 5,000 new poles are going up in dim spots, all aiming to make the streets brighter and safer by Diwali.
Delhi command center will monitor lights
A new Centralized Command and Control Center will keep an eye on all the lights, so repairs can happen fast if anything goes wrong. The system also adjusts brightness automatically to save energy.
Officials say this could cut electricity bills by ₹25 crore each year.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta chaired the meeting and highlighted shortcomings in the existing system, especially since fixing broken lights has been a big headache in the past.