Delhi government considers synchronized smart LED streetlight shows for celebrations
Delhi could be getting a cool upgrade: the government is thinking about using its smart LED streetlights to create synchronized light shows for big events like Diwali, Republic Day, and even an Indian cricket World Cup win.
Imagine roads glowing in themed colors to mark special moments: no need for extra decorations, just a quick transformation using the lights already there.
Officials plan centralized corridor lighting control
If this plan goes ahead, officials would use a centralized system to change colors and patterns across entire road corridors in real time.
It's all about making celebrations more vibrant while keeping things simple and energy-efficient.
The main focus is still on better lighting and smarter city infrastructure, but festive displays could add some extra sparkle to Delhi's streets.