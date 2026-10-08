Delhi government fast-tracks ₹7,000cr elevated ring road spanning 55km
India
Delhi government is fast-tracking a massive elevated Ring Road project to help with the city's traffic headaches, especially around Barapullah Phase 3.
The ₹7,000 crore plan covers 55km and includes two new Yamuna bridges for smoother connections between key areas and Trans-Yamuna neighborhoods.
Project links major Delhi transport nodes
The project links major spots like Azadpur Flyover, ISBT, Majnu Ka Tilla, and DND Flyover, aiming to ease bottlenecks at places like Sarai Kale Khan.
Officials say it'll cut travel time and make daily commutes less stressful.
As Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Singh Verma put it, the new road should help in easing the traffic congestion at various points.