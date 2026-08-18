Delhi government introduces bill fining officers ₹250 daily for delays
The Delhi government just introduced a bill that could make getting official paperwork way less painful.
The new Delhi Right of Citizen to Time-Bound and Ease of Delivery of Service Bill, 2026, promises faster government services and holds officers accountable with fines: ₹250 for every day they delay your application (up to ₹5,000).
No more endless waiting for that certificate or approval.
Delhi bill mandates 30 day resolution
If your application is delayed or a government service is not delivered within the prescribed timeframe, the system will automatically send your case to a Citizen Grievance Redressal Authority, which has to sort it out within 30 days.
If an officer messed up, they'll have just 7 days to fix things.
Plus, a new commission will hear appeals, monitor implementation, and make recommendations.
This bill is intended to replace the existing Right to Service Act, 2011, once the new legislation comes into effect and aims for more transparency and accountability in how Delhi delivers its public services.