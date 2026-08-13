Delhi government launches 2-month 'Know AIDS No AIDS' HIV campaign
Delhi's government just rolled out "Know AIDS -- No AIDS," a two-month campaign focused on HIV prevention, early testing, and fighting stigma.
The launch happened on International Youth Day at Dr. BSA Hospital in Rohini, drawing over 600 students and community groups.
Led by the Delhi State AIDS Control Society, the campaign is targeting youth and vulnerable communities through school visits, door-to-door outreach, testing camps, social media buzz, and live performances.
Delhi 14.29L HIV tests 5,570 detections
The goal is to get accurate info out there about HIV: how to prevent it, why early testing matters, and what rights people living with HIV have under the 2017 law.
During 2025-26, Delhi conducted 14.29 lakh HIV tests and identified 5,570 HIV detections.
Right now, 44,546 people living with HIV/AIDS are under active care at 12 antiretroviral treatment centers in Delhi.
Plus, financial aid is reaching 8,047 beneficiaries, and 92.13% of mapped high-risk groups are being covered through targeted interventions.