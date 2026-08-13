Delhi government launches 2-month 'Know AIDS No AIDS' HIV campaign

Delhi's government just rolled out "Know AIDS -- No AIDS," a two-month campaign focused on HIV prevention, early testing, and fighting stigma.

The launch happened on International Youth Day at Dr. BSA Hospital in Rohini, drawing over 600 students and community groups.

Led by the Delhi State AIDS Control Society, the campaign is targeting youth and vulnerable communities through school visits, door-to-door outreach, testing camps, social media buzz, and live performances.