Delhi government launches ₹473cr smart LED upgrade for 51,000 poles
India
Delhi's getting a major streetlight glow-up!
The government is rolling out a ₹473 crore plan to swap old lights for smart LEDs on over 51,000 poles.
The upgrade aims to make streets safer by lighting up 5,000 dark spots and will save enough electricity each year to cut costs by ₹25 crore.
Real-time command center, 7-year warranty
A centralized command center will keep an eye on all the lights in real time, so if something goes wrong, it gets fixed fast.
These smart LEDs mean better visibility for everyone walking or driving at night, less light pollution, and a smaller carbon footprint.
Plus, there's a seven-year warranty and strict rules for maintenance to keep things running smoothly.