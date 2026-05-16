Delhi government may soon cut 25% VAT on aviation fuel
India
Delhi could soon cut its hefty 25% VAT on aviation fuel, hoping to give airlines some much-needed relief from rising costs.
This follows Maharashtra's earlier tax reduction, which helped airlines save money and ramped up flight activity.
With global fuel prices soaring thanks to tensions in West Asia, Delhi's move could make flying a bit more affordable.
Talks advanced on Delhi fuel tax
Delhi's high fuel tax has been a headache for airlines for years, making flights pricier and threatening ticket hikes.
Industry experts have long pushed for lower taxes to help airlines survive and keep Delhi competitive as an aviation hub.
Talks are already at an advanced stage, so we might see cheaper fares (and busier airports) soon if the plan goes through.