Delhi government may take over Janakpuri school after alleged assault

DoE finds safety lapses, recognition risk

The DoE found serious gaps in safety, like missing CCTV cameras where they're needed most and weak child protection measures. They also discovered nursery classes were being run illegally at another location.

Because the school didn't provide required documents, it now faces losing its recognition, facing a recommendation for cancelation of its lease or allotment of land, or even being taken over by the government.

Meanwhile, a staff member was arrested in connection with the case but has since been released on bail.