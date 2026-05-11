Delhi government may take over Janakpuri school after alleged assault
The Delhi government might step in and take control of a private Janakpuri school after a three-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted there on April 30, 2026.
The Directorate of Education (DoE) gave the school a warning to fix safety issues and follow rules, but the school's response was still pending on Monday noon.
DoE finds safety lapses, recognition risk
The DoE found serious gaps in safety, like missing CCTV cameras where they're needed most and weak child protection measures. They also discovered nursery classes were being run illegally at another location.
Because the school didn't provide required documents, it now faces losing its recognition, facing a recommendation for cancelation of its lease or allotment of land, or even being taken over by the government.
Meanwhile, a staff member was arrested in connection with the case but has since been released on bail.