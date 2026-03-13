Delhi government plans to merge 4 major hospitals into 1

Benefits of the merger

If this happens, it means better use of space and resources: think upgraded facilities at GTB, a tunnel connecting buildings for easier patient movement, and top-tier mental health care at IHBAS.

The merger could ease the crowd at GTB (which sees up to 10,000 patients daily), create more seats for medical students, and help all four hospitals work smarter together instead of overlapping services.

Basically: less waiting around for treatment and more advanced care for everyone.