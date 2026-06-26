Delhi government probes Fortis Shalimar Bagh over alleged payment demand
India
The Delhi government is stepping in after Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh was accused of mishandling patient care and breaking rules.
This follows a public complaint about a young man with stab wounds who died because his treatment was delayed, reportedly because the hospital wanted payment first.
Government team finds safety protocol lapses
A government team found several issues at the hospital, such as unauthorized construction, weak fire safety, basement misuse, and problems with medical protocols.
CCTV footage showed the injured youth walking into the emergency room on his own, raising questions about whether quicker help could have saved him.
The hospital says it is cooperating fully while officials prepare a detailed report for next steps.