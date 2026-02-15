Delhi government reshuffles 72 senior officers, including 36 IAS officials
Delhi just reassigned 72 senior officers—including 36 IAS and 36 DANICS officials—across key departments like home, finance, education, health, and urban development.
The goal? To make the city's administration run smoother by streamlining roles and boosting teamwork.
Who's who of the new appointments
Big names are taking on new responsibilities: Santosh D Vaidya now heads home affairs (plus finance and planning), Sanjeev Ahuja is in charge of education (including higher and technical ed), and Rupesh Kumar Thakur steps in as secretary of health.
Bipul Pathak continues as additional chief secretary (social welfare) with added charge of SC/ST/OBC welfare, and the power portfolio has been given as additional charge to existing officers such as Neeraj Semwal.
If you care about how Delhi is managed—or wonder who's making decisions that affect daily life—these moves could shape everything from schools to hospitals.
Why this matters now
This isn't just musical chairs—the reshuffle is meant to keep things running smoothly while giving experienced leaders more say in major portfolios.
It's all about better coordination behind the scenes so public services work better for everyone.