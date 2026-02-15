Delhi government reshuffles 72 senior officers, including 36 IAS officials

Who's who of the new appointments

Big names are taking on new responsibilities: Santosh D Vaidya now heads home affairs (plus finance and planning), Sanjeev Ahuja is in charge of education (including higher and technical ed), and Rupesh Kumar Thakur steps in as secretary of health.

Bipul Pathak continues as additional chief secretary (social welfare) with added charge of SC/ST/OBC welfare, and the power portfolio has been given as additional charge to existing officers such as Neeraj Semwal.

If you care about how Delhi is managed—or wonder who's making decisions that affect daily life—these moves could shape everything from schools to hospitals.