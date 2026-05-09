Delhi government schools set May 11 to June 30 break
India
Heads up, Delhi students! The Directorate of Education just announced that government schools will have summer break from May 11 to June 30, 2026.
If you're in classes nine, 10, or 12, there'll be remedial classes from May 11 to May 23 to help you brush up on important concepts.
Delhi morning remedials 7:30 to 10:30
These morning sessions run from 7:30am to 10:30am and focus mainly on science and math for classes nine and 10: other subjects can be added if needed.
For class 12, subjects will depend on what students need most.
You'll need parental consent, uniforms are a must, and attendance is marked online.
Schools will keep libraries open for self-study and make sure there's clean drinking water.
Officials will check daily to make sure everything runs smoothly.