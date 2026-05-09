Delhi government schools set May 11 to June 30 break

Delhi morning remedials 7:30 to 10:30

These morning sessions run from 7:30am to 10:30am and focus mainly on science and math for classes nine and 10: other subjects can be added if needed.

For class 12, subjects will depend on what students need most.

You'll need parental consent, uniforms are a must, and attendance is marked online.

Schools will keep libraries open for self-study and make sure there's clean drinking water.

Officials will check daily to make sure everything runs smoothly.