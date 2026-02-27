Delhi government schools start admissions for Classes 6, 9, 11

You need to be a resident of Delhi and have passed Class 5 (for Class 6), Class 8 (for Class 9) or Class 10 (for Class 11) in the 2025-26 academic session from a recognized school located in Delhi. Half the seats are set aside for students coming from government schools (who've just finished Classes 5, 8, or 10). The rest are up for grabs by any eligible student.

Entrance tests and results

Entrance tests happen in late March (for Classes 6 & 9) and May (for Class 11).

The exams are OMR-based—think multiple-choice—with sample papers online to help you prep.

To get in, you'll need at least a quarter of the total marks; there's a small relaxation if you're from SC/ST/OBC or CWSN categories.

Results will be based on your test score, so bring your A-game!

Register with your phone number and have your photo and certificates ready to upload.