Delhi government to build 17km 6 lane NCR corridor
The Delhi government is rolling out a number of new expressway projects to make getting around the National Capital Region (NCR) much easier.
The highlight? A 17-kilometer, six-lane corridor linking the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway with Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), set to begin by March 2027.
The aim is simple: less congestion, smoother rides, and better connections.
Delhi plans ₹3500cr NCR corridor
This new corridor will connect Delhi with Gurugram, IGI Airport, and Dwarka Expressway, plus it'll help heavy vehicles avoid crowded city roads.
There's also a plan to extend UER-II by another 17km (with construction targeted to begin by December 2026) and build a massive ₹3,500 crore corridor connecting the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, Delhi-Meerut Expressway, DND, Faridabad and the Yamuna expressway with Noida.
Projects like the Kalindi Kunj interchange promise signal-free access across Delhi, Noida, and Faridabad, all part of making travel in NCR faster and less stressful.