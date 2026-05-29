Delhi government to build 17km 6 lane NCR corridor

Delhi plans ₹3500cr NCR corridor

This new corridor will connect Delhi with Gurugram, IGI Airport, and Dwarka Expressway, plus it'll help heavy vehicles avoid crowded city roads.

There's also a plan to extend UER-II by another 17km (with construction targeted to begin by December 2026) and build a massive ₹3,500 crore corridor connecting the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, Delhi-Meerut Expressway, DND, Faridabad and the Yamuna expressway with Noida.

Projects like the Kalindi Kunj interchange promise signal-free access across Delhi, Noida, and Faridabad, all part of making travel in NCR faster and less stressful.