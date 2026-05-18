Delhi government to install 13 air monitors by November 2026

Delhi network rises to 60 stations

With these new stations, Delhi's total count jumps from 47 to 60, just in time for winter.

Most of them will be set up by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) at places like Narela and Vikaspuri, while three will be handled by IITM Pune in areas such as Tikri and Najafgarh.

More stations mean better data on local pollution hotspots, helping everyone stay informed, and hopefully breathe a little easier.