Delhi government to install 13 air monitors by November 2026
The Delhi government just announced it will install 13 more air quality monitoring stations by November 2026.
Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said this upgrade will help track pollution better, especially in parts of the city that do not have enough coverage, like the outskirts.
The plan comes after talks with the Commission for Air Quality Management and aims to make sure no neighborhood gets left out.
Delhi network rises to 60 stations
With these new stations, Delhi's total count jumps from 47 to 60, just in time for winter.
Most of them will be set up by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) at places like Narela and Vikaspuri, while three will be handled by IITM Pune in areas such as Tikri and Najafgarh.
More stations mean better data on local pollution hotspots, helping everyone stay informed, and hopefully breathe a little easier.