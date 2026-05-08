Delhi government to introduce Aadhaar vault with encryption and tokens
India
The Delhi government just announced it is bringing an Aadhaar vault system to its departments.
The idea is to keep your Aadhaar information much more secure: by encrypting data and using special access tokens instead of sharing actual numbers.
This move follows UIDAI rules and is all about protecting privacy while making public services safer.
Delhi IT department uses Aadhaar vault
The IT department is already using the new system, with plans to expand to subsidies, certificates, and social security schemes.
For old-age pensions, officials are still figuring things out since privacy laws do not allow sharing Aadhaar details with outside agencies for verification.
Overall, the goal is to modernize digital services while keeping your data safe and sound.