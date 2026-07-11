Delhi government to meter all borewells for consumption based charges

Delhi plans survey for illegal borewells

Officials are working with the Central Ground Water Board to set fair rates and figure out the rollout.

Since many illegal borewells are hidden at home, a door-to-door survey is coming soon.

Last year, officials informed the National Green Tribunal that 15,962 illegal borewells had been sealed.

With mandatory meters and usage charges, Delhi hopes to stop water theft and encourage everyone (homes and businesses) to use groundwater responsibly.