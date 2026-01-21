Delhi government to revamp liquor stores with modern retail design

Expect brighter spaces, smarter layouts, bigger shops (with proposed sizes varying from about 500 sq ft to nearly 1,800 sq ft), and faster billing counters. Plus, there'll be a wider range of premium and imported liquor brands—so more options if you're looking for something special.

Why is this happening now?

This makeover follows Delhi's recent policy shift that put retail liquor operations under government control.

To get it right, the city is hiring design experts for fresh store concepts.

The source does not specify a timeframe or the number of new premium outlets; it only says a first batch of outlets will be modernized and that a tender has been floated.