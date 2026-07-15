Delhi government wants to plant over 7 million saplings using Aranya
India
Delhi's going big on green! The government wants to plant over seven million saplings across the city, using the Aranya dense forest method.
This means planting different types of trees and shrubs close together, like a mini jungle, to boost biodiversity and make the city more eco-friendly.
Delhi saplings to be geotagged
Every single sapling will be geotagged, so officials can monitor their growth and replace any that don't survive.
The Aranya technique also helps forests grow faster with less water, thanks to natural mulch from fallen leaves.
Plus, the Delhi Development Authority has floated tenders for wire mesh fencing at key sites like Picnic Hut Park and Tehkhand Phase I to protect these new green spaces, focusing on native species for local wildlife.