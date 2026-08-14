Delhi gridlocked during full-dress Red Fort Independence Day rehearsal
Delhi's Thursday morning was pretty much gridlocked as the city held a full-dress rehearsal for Independence Day at Red Fort.
The Delhi-Dehradun highway and central spots like Shanti Van Chowk and Rajghat were jammed, thanks to road closures and heavy vehicle restrictions from 10pm on Wednesday until 11am on Thursday, while road closures and diversions around Red Fort also contributed to the traffic buildup.
If you were out, chances are you got stuck in some serious delays.
Delhi drivers ignored heavy vehicle restrictions
Even though Delhi Traffic Police had warned everyone about heavy vehicles were restricted from 10pm on Wednesday until 11am on Thursday, plenty of drivers took their chances anyway, making congestion worse.
Meanwhile, security teams were everywhere: patrols, hotel checks, airport audits, and even mock drills with police squads to prep for August 15.
The rehearsal featured helicopters showering the venue with tricolors and student groups gearing up for the big day.