Delhi gridlocked during full-dress Red Fort Independence Day rehearsal

Delhi's Thursday morning was pretty much gridlocked as the city held a full-dress rehearsal for Independence Day at Red Fort.

The Delhi-Dehradun highway and central spots like Shanti Van Chowk and Rajghat were jammed, thanks to road closures and heavy vehicle restrictions from 10pm on Wednesday until 11am on Thursday, while road closures and diversions around Red Fort also contributed to the traffic buildup.

If you were out, chances are you got stuck in some serious delays.