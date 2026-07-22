Delhi Gurdwaras shelter protesters, feed 10,000 during NEET protests
India
During the protests over the alleged NEET paper leak in Delhi, the Gurdwaras like Bangla Sahib opened their doors, offering food, shelter, and first aid when things got tense.
Volunteers from groups like Hemkunt Foundation handed out burgers and water to 10,000 people, making sure no one went hungry or thirsty.
Delhi Police filed 10 FIRs
Clips of Sachkhand Foundation's pizza langar have been all over social media, showing just how dedicated the community is to helping out.
When police used lathi charges and tear gas on July 20 to break up crowds, many students found safety inside Gurdwara Bangla Sahib.
Meanwhile, Delhi Police have filed 10 FIRs related to the protests and are still investigating what happened.