Delhi-Gurugram Expressway sees 10-km traffic jam after rains and waterlogging
If you were anywhere near the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway on Friday, you probably noticed the chaos: a 10-kilometer-long traffic jam thanks to heavy rain and waterlogging.
The mess started at Mahipalpur and stretched all the way to Udyog Vihar Phase IV by evening.
According to Delhi Traffic Police, the main drain near Shiv Murti was not functional, even as crews tried to pump out water.
Hourslong delays on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway
People heading toward Delhi faced serious delays: some spent over two or three hours barely moving.
One traveler shared that he was still stuck near Sirhaul toll plaza after two and a half hours, having not crossed a roughly six-kilometre stretch.
To ease the gridlock, police sent vehicles onto MG Road and Dwarka Expressway; those going to IGI Airport were rerouted too.
The Jaipur-bound lane was fine, but not having U-turns left many commuters frustrated.