Delhi-Gurugram Expressway sees 10-km traffic jam after rains and waterlogging

If you were anywhere near the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway on Friday, you probably noticed the chaos: a 10-kilometer-long traffic jam thanks to heavy rain and waterlogging.

The mess started at Mahipalpur and stretched all the way to Udyog Vihar Phase IV by evening.

According to Delhi Traffic Police, the main drain near Shiv Murti was not functional, even as crews tried to pump out water.