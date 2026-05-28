Delhi Gymkhana Club charges ₹22L for non-government applicants, 40-year wait India May 28, 2026

Ever wondered what it takes to join one of India's most exclusive clubs?

The Delhi Gymkhana Club, founded way back in 1913, is famous for its ultra-selective membership: think a ₹22 lakh fee (if you're not from the government) and a waiting list that can stretch up to 40 years.

Originally set up for British officers and colonial elites, it's still all about connections and legacy.