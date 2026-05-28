Delhi Gymkhana Club charges ₹22L for non-government applicants, 40-year wait
India
Ever wondered what it takes to join one of India's most exclusive clubs?
The Delhi Gymkhana Club, founded way back in 1913, is famous for its ultra-selective membership: think a ₹22 lakh fee (if you're not from the government) and a waiting list that can stretch up to 40 years.
Originally set up for British officers and colonial elites, it's still all about connections and legacy.
Delhi Gymkhana admits a handful yearly
Getting in isn't just about money; and the club only admits a handful each year.
With sitting on a massive 27-acre plot in Lutyens's Delhi (plus ₹200 crore invested), it's no surprise people call it elitist.
Still, its mix of heritage vibes and status keeps India's privileged crowd lining up, no matter how long the wait.