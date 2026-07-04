Delhi Gymkhana Club, its Staff Welfare Association sue central government
India
Delhi Gymkhana Club and its Staff Welfare Association are taking the central government to court after being told to leave their historic spot at 2 Safdarjung Road.
The central government has initiated eviction proceedings against the club. The club says they deserve a fair say.
The High Court will hear both sides on July 6.
Eviction challenge highlights Delhi social history
The club has challenged the eviction.
For many, this is not just about property: it is about protecting a piece of Delhi's social history.