Delhi Gymkhana moves court against eviction order

The Delhi Gymkhana Club has moved the Delhi High Court against a central government order asking it to vacate its 27.3-acre premises at 2, Safdarjung Road by June 5. The plea was filed by club member Vijay Khurana and mentioned before Justice Avneesh Jhingan by Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi , who sought an urgent hearing. The judge agreed to list the case for hearing on May 26 (Tuesday).

Eviction order L&DO issued order to vacate premises On May 22, the Land and Development Office (L&DO) issued an order to vacate the premises, citing clause 4 of the original lease deed. This clause permits land resumption for "public purpose." The government said it needed the land, located near high-security installations in Lutyens' Delhi, for "strengthening and securing of defense infrastructure" and other vital public security purposes.

Legal counter Club to challenge government's order on 2 main grounds The order follows a long-standing governance dispute. In April 2022, the National Company Law Tribunal allowed the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to nominate directors to the club's general committee over mismanagement. The club plans to challenge the government's order on two main grounds: first, that the government-appointed committee exceeded its legal authority by not holding elections in June 2025; second, that resuming a perpetual lease requires an extremely compelling necessity, and compensation is mandatory if a public purpose is established.

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