Delhi Gymkhana Club told to vacate campus for defense projects
Delhi's iconic Gymkhana Club, a favorite hangout for the city's elite since 1913, has been told to pack up and leave its Safdarjung Road campus by June 5.
The government says the land is needed for defense infrastructure and other public projects, citing a clause in the club's lease that allows them to reclaim it for "public purpose."
Delhi High Court denies immediate relief
The club started out serving British officials but became a meeting spot for top Indian bureaucrats after independence.
Since 2022, it has been run by a government committee due to alleged regulatory issues.
After members challenged the eviction in court, the Delhi High Court said no immediate relief, but Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said due process of law would be followed.
If evicted, 14,000 members and 500 staff could be affected.