Delhi Gymkhana Club told to vacate campus for defense projects

Delhi High Court denies immediate relief

The club started out serving British officials but became a meeting spot for top Indian bureaucrats after independence.

Since 2022, it has been run by a government committee due to alleged regulatory issues.

After members challenged the eviction in court, the Delhi High Court said no immediate relief, but Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said due process of law would be followed.

If evicted, 14,000 members and 500 staff could be affected.