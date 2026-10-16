Delhi Half Marathon route changed Sunday amid Election Commission protests
India
Heads up if you're running the Delhi Half Marathon this Sunday: the route's been changed thanks to ongoing protests against the Election Commission.
For safety, organizers are steering clear of hotspots like Rail Bhawan and Sansad Marg, rerouting runners through Kartavya Path, Seva Teerth Circle, and Maulana Azad Road for a chunk of the race.
Delhi Half Marathon security tightened
Security's tight: about 200 police and 70 to 80 traffic officers will be on duty along the course.
The Champions with Disability Run and Senior Citizens' Run now start at 6:30am while the Open 10K kicks off from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
Organizers say they've planned carefully so everyone can run safely despite all the action in the city.