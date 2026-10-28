Delhi HC allows 67% passport fee hike 1st since 2012
India
The Delhi High Court has given the green light to a 67% jump in passport fees for Indians living overseas.
A petition tried to challenge the hike, but the court said fee decisions are up to the government, not judges.
This is actually the first passport fee increase since 2012.
Pravasi Legal Cell flags migrant hardship
The Pravasi Legal Cell pointed out that while passports now cost around ₹11,900 abroad, they are just ₹2,500 in India, a big gap that hits migrant workers hard, especially those earning less in places like the Gulf.
The court did note these worries but called it a policy issue and decided not to step in on economic matters like this.