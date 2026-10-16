Delhi HC allows probe into journalists Rosy and Gajendra Singh
India
The Delhi High Court just gave the green light for police to keep investigating journalists Rosy and Gajendra Singh.
They are facing an FIR under the SC/ST Act after ACP Vivek Bhagat accused them of making casteist remarks at a protest on October 3.
With this ruling, the police can move forward with their investigation. No roadblocks.
Allegations at electoral rolls protest
It all started during a protest about changes to electoral rolls.
ACP Bhagat says he was publicly insulted with caste-based comments while doing his job.
On the flip side, journalist Rosy claims Bhagat pushed her and acted inappropriately during the same event.
Both sides have serious allegations, so now it is up to the investigation to sort out what really happened.