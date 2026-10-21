Delhi HC bars IAF sharing PM Modi, Manmohan Singh trips

This all started when a retired Navy officer filed an RTI in 2018 asking for information on prime ministers' Air Force travels since 2013.

While some basic details were given, the IAF refused to share full flight records, saying it could threaten national security.

The court agreed, adding that protecting VVIP safety outweighs public curiosity, even when public money is involved.

As the judge put it, "The mere fact that public funds have been expended on the foreign visits of the Hon'ble Prime Minister does not, by itself, justify disclosure of information which may compromise the security arrangements put in place for such visits."