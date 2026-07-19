Delhi HC bars shifting Sonam Wangchuk to private hospital
India
Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike since June 28, won't be moved to a private hospital, the Delhi High Court decided.
His wife had asked for the shift because she was worried about his health after he spent 20 days protesting at Janta Mantar and was then taken to Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday.
HC says Safdarjung doctors follow protocol
The court made it clear that doctors at Safdarjung Hospital are handling Wangchuk's treatment by the book and that his move there was not forced.
They also emphasized that he should work with the medical team for his own well-being, assuring everyone he is getting proper care.