Delhi HC denies access to Race Course mosque citing safety

The Delhi High Court has decided that people cannot visit the Race Course mosque right now because of safety concerns while demolition work is going on nearby.

Union government standing counsel Ashish Dixit said access would not be safe at this stage because of the demolition activity around it.

Justice Anish Dayal noted the demolition work and said, "If somebody gets injured, who is going to pay compensation?"

and the government has promised not to take any harsh action against the mosque itself for now.