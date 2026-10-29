Delhi HC denies access to Race Course mosque citing safety
The Delhi High Court has decided that people cannot visit the Race Course mosque right now because of safety concerns while demolition work is going on nearby.
Union government standing counsel Ashish Dixit said access would not be safe at this stage because of the demolition activity around it.
Justice Anish Dayal noted the demolition work and said, "If somebody gets injured, who is going to pay compensation?"
and the government has promised not to take any harsh action against the mosque itself for now.
Entry barred until Saud's Dec 16 hearing
The government says conditions are too risky at the moment, since the area is under review and was acquired for public projects.
Petitioner Syed Ahmed Saud wants prayer access restored and will get a chance to make his case in court on December 16.
Until then, entry stays off-limits while demolition continues.