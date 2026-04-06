Delhi HC dismisses Kunal Shukla appeal, orders Epstein posts removed
India
The Delhi High Court has told activist Kunal Shukla he needs to take down social media posts that connect Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's daughter, Himayani, with Jeffrey Epstein.
Kunal Shukla had appealed the order but the court dismissed his appeal and gave him a week to respond.
He'll now have to go back to the original judge for any further action.
Hardeep Puri files 10Cr defamation suit
Puri has filed a ₹10 crore defamation suit, saying Kunal Shukla's posts are false and unfairly link his daughter to Epstein.
The posts started spreading online in February 2026.
Puri is asking for an apology and wants the statements taken down, calling them completely baseless.