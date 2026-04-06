Delhi HC dismisses Kunal Shukla appeal, orders Epstein posts removed India Apr 06, 2026

The Delhi High Court has told activist Kunal Shukla he needs to take down social media posts that connect Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's daughter, Himayani, with Jeffrey Epstein.

Kunal Shukla had appealed the order but the court dismissed his appeal and gave him a week to respond.

He'll now have to go back to the original judge for any further action.