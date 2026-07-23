Delhi HC issues SIT probe notices to Centre, Delhi Police
The Delhi High Court just issued notices to the Centre and the Delhi Police while hearing two petitions seeking a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into claims of police brutality against Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protesters at Jantar Mantar.
The judges made it clear this wasn't just a one-off and told officials to save all digital records, such as CCTV footage.
Notices have gone out to the Centre and Delhi Police, so things are getting pretty official.
Petitions allege brutality at 'Chalo Sansad'
Petitions say police went overboard during the July 20 Chalo Sansad march: more than 90 protesters were reportedly hurt, with some even alleging molestation.
Lawyers want proof of who ordered force and how many officers were sent.
On the flip side, top government lawyers called these petitions "publicity seeking" and pointed to injuries among police and damage to property as well.
The next court hearing is set for September 11.