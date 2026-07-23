Delhi HC issues SIT probe notices to Centre, Delhi Police

The Delhi High Court just issued notices to the Centre and the Delhi Police while hearing two petitions seeking a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into claims of police brutality against Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protesters at Jantar Mantar.

The judges made it clear this wasn't just a one-off and told officials to save all digital records, such as CCTV footage.

Notices have gone out to the Centre and Delhi Police, so things are getting pretty official.