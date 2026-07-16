Delhi HC judge-turned-Manipur chief justice ran LPG agency during tenure 

Justice (Retd.) Mridul started his law career in the Delhi High Court in 1986. He was appointed as a judge in March 2008 and later became Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court in October 2023.

However, the charges state that he continued to handle the LPG distributorship during his 16-year judicial term.

The matter came to light following an ownership dispute raised by the widow of Deepak Yadav, who managed the agency for Mridul, and a public complaint.