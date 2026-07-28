Delhi HC lawyers rally at Jantar Mantar over NEET-UG cancelation
Delhi High Court lawyers showed up for students at Jantar Mantar who were protesting the cancelation of NEET-UG 2026.
The protests, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (a satirical group born from a viral "cockroaches" comment by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant), gained national attention and ended with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepping down on July 25, 2026.
Lawyers free more than 50 students
Lawyers like Rahul Sehgal helped get more than 50 detained students released and promised ongoing legal support if needed.
Junaid called the minister's resignation "a victory for democracy," stressing that protecting peaceful protest is part of their job.
The lawyers also spoke out against alleged police violence during the protests, saying they are committed to defending justice and student rights.