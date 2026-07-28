Delhi HC lawyers rally at Jantar Mantar over NEET-UG cancelation

Delhi High Court lawyers showed up for students at Jantar Mantar who were protesting the cancelation of NEET-UG 2026.

The protests, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (a satirical group born from a viral "cockroaches" comment by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant), gained national attention and ended with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepping down on July 25, 2026.