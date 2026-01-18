Delhi HC lets Zydus sell affordable cancer drug—here's what it means

Zydus can now sell its Nivolumab biosimilar (called ZRC-3276) until May 2026, when Bristol Myers Squibb's patent runs out. The court made it clear that people shouldn't miss out on life-saving drugs because of high prices. Zydus will need to keep track of how much they sell during this time.

Why does this matter?

Nivolumab is used in immunotherapy to help the body fight cancer.

With the court's nod, ZRC-3276 could cost up to 70% less than Opdivo (the original drug), making treatment way more accessible—especially for those relying on public hospitals.

This move strikes a balance between protecting patents and putting patients first, setting an example for future cases.