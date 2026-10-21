Delhi HC orders daughter-in-law to vacate for senior citizen's peace
India
The Delhi High Court has decided that a woman must move out of her mother-in-law's house because ongoing family disputes were disturbing the elderly woman's peace.
Even though the daughter-in-law owns another home and works as a post graduate teacher, the court said protecting senior citizens' right to live peacefully comes first.
Court cites Maintenance and Welfare Act
This ruling is based on a law that puts seniors' well-being at the center: specifically, the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.
The court made it clear that eviction for a senior's peace is different from the domestic violence case the woman had filed earlier.
Bottom line: seniors have a legal right to a calm home, even if family drama is involved.