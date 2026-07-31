Delhi HC orders Google remove 44 videos for Isha Foundation
India
The Delhi High Court just told Google and others to remove 44 videos (39 short ones and five in English) that the Isha Foundation says are defamatory.
This move is part of an earlier order stopping the spread of such content online, and the ban stays in place until at least August 5.
Justice Subramonium Prasad says update necessary
Isha Foundation pointed out that the original court order did not specifically mention these extra videos, even though they were included in their initial complaint.
The other side argued this was stretching things too far, but Justice Subramonium Prasad said updating the order was necessary to make sure it actually works as intended.
The case picks up again on August 5.