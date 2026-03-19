Delhi HC pauses family assault case trial

Police charged only the security officer

Police charged only the security officer, Surendra Prasad, but not Bina or senior advocate Lalit Bhasin due to lack of evidence. Still, Samir pushed for their names to be added.

Earlier (date not specified in the source), the trial court issued summons for Bina Modi.

Now, the High Court has stepped in, asking police for an update and putting everything on hold until a date specified by the court (the source does not state July 29) while both sides argue over what really happened (with Bina's side saying CCTV footage doesn't support the assault claim).