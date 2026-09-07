Delhi High Court pulls up MCD, DU over PG collapse
What's the story
The Delhi High Court on Monday called the Satya Niketan building collapse "most unfortunate" and sought responses from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Delhi University (DU) within 10 days. The incident, which occurred on Sunday during repair work at a boys' paying-guest accommodation near DU's South Campus, left seven dead and several injured. A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia has asked authorities to "double up the efforts" in rescue operations.
Rescue operations
Court directs authorities to expedite rescue operations
The court stated that not only the building owners are responsible for the tragedy, but also the MDC and DU, which failed to provide adequate housing facilities to outstation students, forcing them to take shelter in private PGs.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, Delhi government, police and MCD, assured that all possible steps are being taken to rescue those trapped.
He said the government is actively monitoring the situation and some time is needed for complete rescue efforts.
Court
PG hostels audit ordered
The court has asked the civic body to hold officials accountable if any of the collapsed structures were built without necessary permissions.
The MCD is also required to share information about actions taken against responsible officials.
The High Court has also ordered an audit of PG hostels in Delhi to check if they are built as per the required permissions and building bylaws.
The court also sought information on how many students live in such PG accommodations.
CJI
Every second year this is happening: CJI
Chief Justice Surya Kant observed that "every second year this is happening," calling the situation "pathetic."
The court urged the Solicitor General to convey to the Centre and authorities about increasing hostel facilities for students, pointing out that the government does not run hostels, while DU operates only a limited number of such facilities.
"50 young students at threshold of entering their lives," the court observed, referring to the victims, and said authorities could not shirk responsibility.
Legal proceedings
HC gives deadline to file replies
The high court has directed authorities to file their separate replies to a public interest litigation (PIL) related to the building collapse within 10 days.
The matter has been listed for further hearing on September 25.
The PIL was mentioned for an urgent hearing, after which the court agreed to take it up on Monday itself.
The building at Satya Niketan, which housed a boys' paying-guest accommodation near South Campus, collapsed on Sunday while repair work was underway.
Rescue
Owner arrested
NDRF Inspector General Narendra Bundela said they don't have a "specific figure" of how many people are trapped under the debris.
The rescue operation was expected to continue until late Monday.
In the aftermath, the Delhi government has ordered structural audits of similar buildings and is drafting a policy requiring owners of old buildings to submit safety reports before operating commercial establishments.
The owner of the building, who was abscoding, has also been apprehended in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan.