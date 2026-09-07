Delhi High Court pulls up MCD, DU over PG collapse 

The court stated that not only the building owners are responsible for the tragedy, but also the MDC and DU, which failed to provide adequate housing facilities to outstation students, forcing them to take shelter in private PGs.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, Delhi government, police and MCD, assured that all possible steps are being taken to rescue those trapped.

He said the government is actively monitoring the situation and some time is needed for complete rescue efforts.