Delhi HC questions blanket ban on student gatherings

Student voices suppressed

This move has sparked debate among students, who say their rights to free speech and assembly are being sidelined.

student Uday Bhadoriya called out Delhi University for not consulting student unions or faculty before issuing the order, arguing it goes against basic constitutional freedoms.

The ban has already led to canceled college fests and warnings of suspension for those who do not comply.

As Delhi University prepares its official reply by March 25, many are watching to see if student voices will finally get a say in how campus life is managed.