Why not shut Jantar Mantar for protests?: HC to Centre
What's the story
The Delhi High Court on Friday questioned the government's decision to allow protests at Jantar Mantar. The court suggested that if the protests are disrupting normal life in Delhi, the site could be closed. Justice Amit Mahajan asked, "Why don't you shut it down? According to me, these things should not happen in the city, but it's the government's call."
Protest backdrop
Protests against NEET paper leak
The court's remarks came amid large-scale student protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over an alleged NEET paper leak.
The protests turned violent on July 20 when demonstrators clashed with security personnel while trying to march toward Parliament.
Police resorted to lathi-charging and firing tear gas shells to disperse the crowd, which later spread to several other states.
Commuter disruption
Protest turned violent
In light of the violence, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) shut multiple stations in central Delhi and controlled entry and exit at others. This resulted in significant commuter disruption.
The protests were called off after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned and the Centre agreed to compensate families of those who died by suicide.
Resolution and query
Delhi HC's concerns over Jantar Mantar protests
In addition, the Centre also assured representatives of the CJP that no FIRs would be filed against the protesters.
However, the Delhi High Court is still concerned about the future of protests at Jantar Mantar.
Justice Mahajan asked if keeping the site open for protests was worth inconveniencing city residents.