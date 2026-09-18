DUSU elections: HC slams student organizations for alleged violations
What's the story
The Delhi High Court has slammed student organizations, including ABVP and NSUI, for alleged violations during the ongoing Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections. The court was hearing a plea that alleged violence and other breaches of protocol in the election campaign. "Are you people students? You participate in meetings to ensure elections are held as per the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations, and then you do this?" asked the court.
Police scrutiny
Delhi Police questioned over alleged violations
The court also questioned the Delhi Police about alleged cavalcades of vehicles, some without number plates, in North Campus.
"You can't deny the photographs. How was this allowed despite adequate police deployment?" the court asked the deputy commissioner of police.
The Additional Solicitor General informed that status reports had been filed by Delhi Police, including information on FIRs registered and vehicles impounded.
Election aftermath
Court bars victory processions, issues show-cause notices
The court has barred victory processions after the declaration of DUSU election results.
It issued show-cause notices to all 140 candidates and student organizations, asking why collective electoral damages shouldn't be imposed for violations.
The court warned that any violation would attract criminal and administrative action, including contempt of court proceedings.
It also directed Delhi University to provide a list of all candidates contesting the elections for individual notices to be issued.