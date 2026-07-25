Delhi HC refuses NIA probe into Jantar Mantar unrest
India
The Delhi High Court has turned down a request for a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the ongoing protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and the violence that accompanied the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)'s Chalo Sansad march to Parliament.
The judges made it clear: only the central government can decide on NIA involvement, not the court.
After hearing this, the petitioner dropped his plea.
Delhi HC urges existing legal channels
The court also pointed out that there are already enough legal ways to handle complaints like these. It advised people to reach out to the right authorities instead of seeking special probes.
Another petition about alleged arson by CJP protesters was disposed of too, but the court said the petitioner can still use existing legal channels.