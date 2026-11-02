Delhi HC refuses to lift ban on non-Delhi non-BS-VI vehicles
India
Delhi's High Court isn't budging on the ban that keeps non-Delhi-registered vehicles without BS-VI emission standards out of the city.
The rule, meant to tackle winter pollution, runs from November 1, 2026, to January 31, 2027.
If you're driving in from nearby states and your car doesn't meet BS-VI norms, you'll have to wait at least until the next hearing on November 27.
Gurmukh Dass Kohli challenges Delhi ban
Gurmukh Dass Kohli challenged the ban, saying it unfairly targets cars just because they're registered outside Delhi instead of focusing on actual emissions.
He suggested year-round rules and higher parking fees as smarter ways to cut pollution without singling out drivers from neighboring NCR areas.