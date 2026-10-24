Delhi HC rejects Neha Bora plea, orders police document disclosure
India
The Delhi High Court has turned down AISA President Neha Bora's plea against a police notice directing her to execute a personal bond of ₹10,000 with one surety to maintain peace after a recent protest.
The court said all documents used by the police must be shared with her, so she knows exactly what she is being accused of.
The next hearing is set for October 29.
Neha Bora briefly detained, challenges notice
Police issued the notice on October 17, saying Bora needed to explain why she should not have to post the bond after her alleged role in an October 16 protest.
She was briefly detained but later released, and argued that the notice was vague and lacked real evidence.
The case is raising fresh questions about student protests and how authorities respond.