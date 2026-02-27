Delhi HC says holding passport is part of personal liberty
The Delhi High Court just gave a big thumbs down to the government's move to take away Yogesh Raheja's passport.
The court said holding a passport—and being able to travel—is part of personal liberty under Article 21.
Raheja, ex-director of Raheja Developers, lost his passport in January 2025 after not mentioning an old FIR when he applied for renewal.
Court's decision on travel restrictions
The court made it clear: unless there are active criminal proceedings, the government can't just block someone from traveling because of an old FIR.
They stressed that everyone deserves fair treatment and basic freedoms—even if there's a case filed against them.
This decision could help protect others in similar situations and sets a strong example for future cases about passports and personal liberty.